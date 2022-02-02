Half Year 2022 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Anthony J. Scali - Nick Scali Limited - MD & Executive Director



Welcome to financial year '22 results presentation. So the highlights for the half were sales revenue $180.3 million, up 5.4% from the previous half. The acquisition of Plush completed in November '21 for $101.4 million. We have an outstanding written sales order bank at the end of the half of $174.7 million, underlying net profit after tax was $35.6 million, an interim dividend of $0.35 with a payout ratio of 84.5%. And the store network combination of both brands being Plush and Nick Scali is 108 showrooms, 62 for Nick Scali and 46 for Plush.



Despite the elevated opening sales order bank at the 1st of July 2021, Nick Scali revenue was down in particular due to the COVID disruptions to 3 areas. First was this temporary store closures between July and