Full Year 2022 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nick Scali Limited FY '22 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Anthony Scali, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Anthony J. Scali - Nick Scali Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome to the Nick Scali results presentation. On slide -- On Page 2 of the slide, there is the financial year '22 summary. Plush acquisition, the acquisition of Plush-Think Sofas completed in November 2021for $102.5 million, with integration now substantially complete. Sales growth, written sales orders of $473.8 million, up by 18% on previous year and sales revenue of $441 million, up 18.2% on the previous year. This included 8 months of Plush sales orders and revenue contribution.



Moving on to elevated outstanding order bank. The order bank at the 30th of June is $185.3 million, up 67% on the previous year, providing a platform for revenue growth in the first half of this financial year. Profitability, good for growth. We had a gross profit margin