Feb 05, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Nick Scali Limited First Half FY '23 Results Call. (Operator Instructions). And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.
I'd now like to welcome Anthony Scali, Managing Director, to begin the conference. Anthony, over to you.
Anthony J. Scali - Nick Scali Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation.
So we turn to Page 2, FY '23 half year summary. With respect to sales growth, sales revenue of $283.9 million, up 57.4% on the first half FY '22. Written sales orders of $210.3 million, up 3.4% on half year in the same half. Important to note that in the first half, it included 2 months of Plush revenue and written sales orders after acquisition in November '21.
Profitability. The gross profit margin was 62%, up 1% on the FY '22 and up 2.5% compared to the second half FY '22. Underlying net profit after tax of $60.6 million, was up 70.2% on the half FY '22. Record deliveries due to the
Half Year 2023 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...