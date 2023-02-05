Half Year 2023 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Nick Scali Limited First Half FY '23 Results Call. (Operator Instructions). And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.



I'd now like to welcome Anthony Scali, Managing Director, to begin the conference. Anthony, over to you.



Anthony J. Scali - Nick Scali Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation.



So we turn to Page 2, FY '23 half year summary. With respect to sales growth, sales revenue of $283.9 million, up 57.4% on the first half FY '22. Written sales orders of $210.3 million, up 3.4% on half year in the same half. Important to note that in the first half, it included 2 months of Plush revenue and written sales orders after acquisition in November '21.



Profitability. The gross profit margin was 62%, up 1% on the FY '22 and up 2.5% compared to the second half FY '22. Underlying net profit after tax of $60.6 million, was up 70.2% on the half FY '22. Record deliveries due to the