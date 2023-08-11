Full Year 2023 Nick Scali Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nick Scali Limited FY '23 results. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Anthony Scali, CEO. Please go ahead.



Anthony J. Scali - Nick Scali Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the FY '23 Nick Scali results presentation. Turning to the presentation on Slide 2. We have the FY '23 summary. Revenue for FY '23 was $507.7 million, up 15.1% on FY '22. The FY '23 revenue was favorably impacted by increased deliveries as the aging of the order bank reduced with lead times returned to pre-COVID.



Profitability, the group gross profit margin of 63.5%, up 2.5% on FY '22. Net profit after tax of $101.1 million, up 35% in FY '22 and up 26.1% on FY '22 underlying net profit after tax. Written sale, well the total written sales orders for FY '23 were $437 million, down 7.8% on FY '22.



Trading was volatile during the second half. June was a strong finish with FY '23 group written sales orders up 4.5% on June 2022. Cash and deposits