Full Year 2023 Nickel Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nickel Industries Limited 2023 fiscal year results. (Operator Instructions) And now I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Justin Werner, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Justin Werner - Nickel Industries Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and thank you, everyone, for joining the Nickel Industries' full year results call. Could I please ask the slide moderator to move the slides to page 2? Very pleased to report full year results of record group EBITDA of USD403 million, a 19%-increase on the USD339 million that was recorded for FY22.



Apologies, moderator, it's the next slide, number 2. Record gross profit of USD338 million, record operating profit of USD280.7 million, which translated into profit after tax of USD176.2 million. We saw a significant increase in our nickel production, up from 70,079 tonnes in FY22 to 131,126 tonnes, so 87% increase in nickel tonnes, which translated into record RKEF EBITDA of USD337 million and NIC or Nickel Industries attributable nickel of 103