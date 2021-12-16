Napier Port Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Editor



(video playing)



Te Kaha Hawaikirangi - Napier Port - Pou Tikanga



(spoken in foreign language).



Alasdair MacLeod - Napier Port - Chairman



(spoken in foreign language) So formal thank you to Te Kaha for the first greeting of today's occasion. (spoken in foreign language)



So for everyone joining us today, formal greetings to you all. [Cura], good morning, everyone, and welcome to Napier Port's Annual Shareholders' Meeting. My name is Alasdair MacLeod. I'm the Chair of Napier Port Board, and I'll be running today's meeting.



On behalf of the Board, the Chief Executive, and our leadership team, I'd like to welcome shareholders, Napier Port people, and media to Napier Port's third annual shareholder meeting as a listed company.



In light of current public health and safety concerns, we're conducting our meeting online this year. We're pleased to welcome you as online participants through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar Link Market Services. You can vote and ask questions