Mar 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Paul Dunne - Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, everybody. Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining us at the Northam results presentation for the six months ended December 2023. Welcome to members of the Board. And in particular, our longest-serving board member, Emily Kgosi, welcome. Welcome to those of you on the lines and a special welcome to those who have joined us in person today.
The presentation, together with our interim booklet containing detailed disclosure of the company's performance is available on the website this morning. And once again, thank you to Aletta and her team for a very comprehensive report.
As always, we'd like to describe the pictures in our presentations. This is a picture of iridium chloride, which is critical to the production of green hydrogen. Iridium is one of the rarest elements on the planet. And because of the many colors of its various compounds, it was named after Iris, the Greek goddess of the rainbow.
Iridium together with ruthenium, were historically considered the minor
