Full Year 2023 Newmark Property REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Chris Langford - Newmark Capital - MD



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. My name is Chris Langford, as you just heard, the Managing Director of Newmark REIT Management. Welcome to the Newmont Property REIT's FY2023 results presentation. Newmark Property REIT owns properties in numerous sites around Australia.



And I'd like to commence today's presentation by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the lands on which our business, our investments up right and recognize their ongoing connection to land, waters and community to pay our respects to First Nation Elders past, present and emerging.



So today, you'll hear briefly from myself with a review of the financial year just complete, after which, our fund manager, Ed Cruickshank will take us through the REIT's performance in a bit more detail as well as providing an update on our key strategic areas of focus and our outlook for the FY24 year.



I'd like to start with the FY23 highlights on page 5 of the presentation deck and reiterate the key objective of NPR, which is outlined on the right-hand side of the slide,