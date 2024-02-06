Half Year 2024 Newmark Property REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Chris Langford - Newmark Capital - Managing Director



Good morning. Welcome to the Newmark Property REIT Half Year 2024 presentation. My name is Chris Langford and our managing director of Newmark wealth management. Newmark Property REIT owns properties in numerous states around Australia. And I would like to commence today's presentation by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the lands on which our business and investments operate and recognize their ongoing connection to land, waters and communities to pay our respects to First Nation Elders past present and emerging.



With today's presentation, you will hear from myself and our fund manager Ed Cruickshank. To begin, I'll provide a brief review of the half year just completed, which includes the recent announcement regarding the merger, the proposed merger of Newmark Property REIT with BWP Trust. I'll then hand over to Ed, who will take us through the regional performance in more detail for the half year to December 2023.



To begin the presentation on page 5 of the deck, we've got through the half year highlights. The key results