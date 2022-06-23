Jun 23, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

(audio already in progress) finally coming to fruition. NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals is a drug development company focused on developing peptide-based pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and also glaucoma, now the nasty conditions in all diseases with high unmet medical need.



So, they've got a lead drug. And I know those of you who are regulars at this conference will have heard of it before, EmtinB TM, well, which really for that initial Phase 1 trial, isn't it, in human beings. Which really, it's just about there. You've got a few approvals.



But look, let's welcome NeuroScientific CEO and Managing Director, Matt Liddelow, to tell us more. Would you please make him welcome, everyone?



Matt Liddelow - NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited - Managing Director & CEO



Cheers, thanks very much, Chrissy. And it's great to be back here again and actually in a place I want to mingle with shareholders and potential new investors, I've got to say,