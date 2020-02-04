Feb 04, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Sebastian Evans - Naos Asset Management Limited - CIO



Right. Thanks, Ally. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to the quarter 2 FY '20 investor conference call from NAOS Asset Management and the subsequent 3 LICs. Just an admin question, if my speaker or microphone does get funny, just please let me know somehow. I'm sure someone's on who has got my mobile or e-mail address, and I'll try and fix that straight away.



You would have seen the materials were lodged with -- are lodged on the ASX this morning. I believe they've all been e-mailed out as well. So I'll be running through this presentation with Ben Rundle who's sitting next to me.



And to kick it off, I'll start on Slide 3. Obviously, this information is a little bit repetitive, but as there's quite a few people on the call, I will just touch on it to provide a little bit