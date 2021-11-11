Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Trevor Carroll -
My name is Trevor Carroll and I am the Independent Chairman of NSC. I'm joined by my fellow directors, Sebastian Evans, Warwick Evans and David Rickards. Rajiv Sharma, the company secretary is also present today, together with the company auditor, [David Simon] of Deloitte.
This meeting is being held online by the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.
The agenda for today's meeting will be the Chairman's address, the business of the meeting, followed by an investor update presented by NAOS Asset Management Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Sebastian Evans.
(Operator Instructions) While you can submit questions from now on, I would not address them until the relevant time in the meeting. Please also note that your questions may be moderated, or if we receive multiple questions on one topic, they may be noted together.
Slide 3. Voting today will be
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...