Feb 06, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Sebastian Evans - NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited - Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director, Company Secretary, Director



Good morning. My name is Sebastian Evans. I'm the Chief Investment Officer of NAOS Asset Management. This morning, most of you would realize we are running a webinar essentially on what was Q2 of FY23. It's the new calendar year we've entered, so it's a little bit backward looking. But essentially, we're just going to provide a bit of an overview on the performance of the funds for the second quarter of the financial year.



I'll give a little bit of, I suppose, market analysis. We're lucky enough to have the management team from BSA here, who are, I suppose, the company we chose to present for this webinar. I'll be giving you a little bit of an update on their business and outlook and where they are hopefully trying to get that business to go. And then we'll finish with Rob. He'll run through a number of the investments in more detail, then I will -- and I'll provide a little bit of an outlook and run through Q&A.



For those of you who have been on