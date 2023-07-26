Jul 26, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Neurotech International quarterly investor conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Thomas Duthy. Please go ahead.



Thomas Duthy - Neurotech International Limited - Executive Director



Thank you, Zach, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining me on the third Neurotech International quarterly conference call. My pleasure to present to you today a summary of the company's financial performance and operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2023, being our Q4 FY23.



I trust that all of you on today's call have had a chance to read the announcement as lodged with ASX this morning. I'd now like to provide an overview of the quarterly activities and our outlook for the remainder of the 2023 calendar year.



Firstly, I'd like to highlight the continued safety results collected following our Phase I/II clinical trial of NTI164 in autism spectrum disorder or ASD. On May 31, the company announced it has obtained clearance from Human