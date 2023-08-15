Full Year 2023 Netwealth Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Netwealth Group Limited Annual Results FY 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Matt Heine, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Matthew Alexander Max Heine - Netwealth Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning for our FY '23 business and financial highlights. My name is Matt Heine, I'm the CEO and Managing Director of Netwealth and I'm joined by Grant Boyle, our Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, we're going to be going through the full financial year '23 business results. We'll be giving a brief strategy and product update, an update on corporate sustainability, and then I'll be handing over to Grant Boyle to go through the financial performance in detail. We'll finish with a brief outlook statement and also be handing over to questions at the end. So please make sure to jump in the queue.



Before we start, however, I would like to acknowledge