Mar 11, 2024 / 05:50PM GMT

Gavin Deane - Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - Global Co-Head of Technology, Media & Telecom Investment Banking



Thank you. Hello, everybody. I'm Gavin Deane. Welcome to the Deutsche Bank Conference at Palm Beach. I'm joined by Susan Panuccio, CFO of News Corporation, a long-standing member of the community here in Palm Beach at our conference. So thank you for attending again.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - Global Co-Head of Technology, Media & Telecom Investment BankingI thought we might start with something a little bit macro. You run a business that is across a number of geographies, U.S., U.K. and Australia, in particular. How do you see the business environment across those geographies for your businesses?- News Corporation - CFOFirst of all, thanks for having me again. It's great to be back. So yes, we start actually each of our Board meetings with a comparison of the market for the U.K., Australia and the U.S. And actually, from a