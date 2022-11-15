Half Year 2023 Ninety One PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hendrik du Toit

Ninety One PLC - Founder & CEO

* Kim McFarland

Ninety One PLC - Group Finance Director



Conference Call Participants

* Hubert Lam

Bank of America - Analyst

* David McCann

Numis - Analyst

* Rahim Karim

Investec - Analyst



Hendrik du Toit - Ninety One PLC - Founder & CEO



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Ninety One's interim results for the six months to September 30, 2022.



Thank you for joining us, whether here in person or virtually. I will start with an update on the business, and then Kim McFarland, our Finance Director, will present the financial review. I will then cover the outlook before we move to questions.



Those of you participating through the webcast can submit questions during the presentation via the chat function at the bottom