NZME Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 12, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Peter Damien Cullinane - NZME Limited - Chairman of the Board



(presentation)



(foreign language) Hello, and welcome to NZME's 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. My name is Peter Cullinane, and I'm Chair of the NZME Board. I welcome you briefly and have perhaps falteringly in te reo Maori, but I intended to say that I think it's important that we honor the Maori language and that we all learn to speak it a little more day by day. So that was my first faltering attempt. Next year, I would be worth of it.



I'd also like to welcome, by the way, just my -- they're already here for 2 minutes, but my wife and daughter who are both (foreign language) here just to check on my pronunciation. So I'll check with them later.



Look, before we begin, there are a few housekeeping matters to run through. In the event of a fire alarm, please exit through the door just to my left, either way and gather in the western courtyard. Restrooms are allocated to the left of the lifts in the foyer.



Today is a meeting of shareholders, and only those shareholders with official registration card are