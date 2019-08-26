Aug 26, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
Julia Belk - NZME Limited - Investor Relations Manager
Hello, and welcome to the NZME 2019 Half Year Results Webcast. I'm Julia Belk, Investor Relations Manager for NZME. And presenting on the call today will be the NZME Chief Executive Officer, Michael Boggs; and NZME Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to Michael Boggs, who will start the presentation.
Michael Raymond Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO
Good morning. Michael Boggs here, the CEO of New Zealand Media and Entertainment. And with me today in Auckland is our Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell.
Thanks for joining us today for our 2019 half year results briefing. I'll be taking you through the highlights of NZME's financial results and update on the agency and advertising market and will also run through our channel results before I hand over to David, who will take you through the financial results in more detail. I'll then talk about our strategic priorities and introduce NZME's sustainability commitment. I will also share our
Half Year 2019 NZME Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...