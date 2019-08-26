Half Year 2019 NZME Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Julia Belk - NZME Limited - Investor Relations Manager



Hello, and welcome to the NZME 2019 Half Year Results Webcast. I'm Julia Belk, Investor Relations Manager for NZME. And presenting on the call today will be the NZME Chief Executive Officer, Michael Boggs; and NZME Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Michael Boggs, who will start the presentation.



Michael Raymond Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO



Good morning. Michael Boggs here, the CEO of New Zealand Media and Entertainment. And with me today in Auckland is our Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell.



Thanks for joining us today for our 2019 half year results briefing. I'll be taking you through the highlights of NZME's financial results and update on the agency and advertising market and will also run through our channel results before I hand over to David, who will take you through the financial results in more detail. I'll then talk about our strategic priorities and introduce NZME's sustainability commitment. I will also share our