Preliminary 2019 NZME Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2020

Michael Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO



presenting on the call today will be NZME Chief Executive Officer, Michael Boggs; and NZME Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell.



I will now hand you over to Michael Boggs, who will start the presentation.



Michael Raymond Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO



Good morning. I'm Michael Boggs, the CEO of NZME. And with me today in Oakland is our CFO, David Mackrell. Thank you for joining us for our 2019 full year results briefing. If you're on the webcast, you'll also be able to view our presentation pack as we talk through the results. I'll take you through our results summary, market dynamics and channel performance before handing over to David, who will take you through the 2019 financial results. I'll then discuss our strategic priorities, our sustainability commitment, our potential acquisition of Stuff and our outlook for 2020 and beyond. We'll then have time for your