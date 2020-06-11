NZME Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 11, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Carol Anne Campbell - NZME Limited - Independent Director



Hello, and welcome to NZME's 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting. For those of you that don't know me, my name is Carol Campbell, I'm Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. I'll be chairing the meeting today following Peter Cullinane's resignation as per the NZX announcement earlier today. For those of you who haven't read it yet, I'll now take you through it. NZME announces that Peter Cullinane has today resigned as Chair of -- and Director of the Board of NZME. Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, Carol Campbell, will act as Chair of the Annual Shareholders Meeting, which will commence at 3 p.m. New Zealand time, as previously announced. The directors will discuss a new chair for the company at a Board meeting next week. An announcement regarding NZME's new chair will be made after that. The Board thanks Peter for his service and wishes him well with his future endeavors.



The Board would like to reiterate its confidence in NZME's CEO, Michael Boggs, and his executive team. Michael has led