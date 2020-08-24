Half Year 2020 NZME Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Paddy Walker - NZME Limited - IR Manager
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to New Zealand Media and Entertainment's 2020 Half Year Results webcast. My name is Paddy Walker, Investor Relations Manager at NZME. And presenting on the call today will be NZME's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Boggs; and NZME's Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Michael Boggs, who will start the presentation.
Michael Raymond Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO
Good morning. Michael Boggs here, the CEO of NZME. Thank you for joining us for our 2020 half year results briefing. If you're on the webcast, you'll be able to view our presentation pack as we talk through the results. In terms of the agenda, I'll take you through our results summary, an explanation of the impact of COVID-19 on the business to date, the market dynamics and our channel performance.
I'll then hand over to David, who will take you through the interim financial results. I'll then discuss our strategic priorities and our outlook for the remainder of 2020 and
