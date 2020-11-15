NZME Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the New Zealand Media and Entertainment Investor Day.



Michael Raymond Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO



Welcome to NZB. I'm absolutely delighted to be coming to you from the Newstalk ZB studio here in Auckland. I'm going to be joined today by our Chairman, Barbara Chapman, and with a number of the exec team. Today is about giving you deep insight into what is happening to our audiences, our brands, what are our customers demanding? And importantly, how we plan on creating shareholder value. Let me take you through the agenda. Next, you'll hear from our Chairman, Barbara Chapman. We'll then focus on our 3 strategic priorities. I can give you some insight as to where we are right now but importantly, you'll then hear about our radio strategy with Wendy Palmer. We'll then move on to talk about our publishing business. You'll hear from Shayne Currie regarding our audiences. You'll hear from Matt Wilson regarding our subscribers, and finally, with Publishing, you'll hear from Laura Maxwell, talking about our print and our digital revenue streams. The third