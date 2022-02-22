Full Year 2021 NZME Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to New Zealand Media and Entertainment's 2021 Annual Results Webcast. My name is Suha Park, Investor Relations Manager at NZME. Presenting on the call today will be NZME's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Boggs; and NZME's Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell.



I will now hand you over to our CEO, Michael Boggs.



Michael Raymond Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO



Thanks, Suha, and good morning, everyone.



Thanks for joining us for NZME's 2021 annual results briefing. If you're on the webcast, you'll be able to follow us, as we take you through the presentation pack that's on the screen. I'll initially take you through our results summary, I'll update you on the impacts of the COVID-19 restrictions on our advertising revenue in 2021.



I'll then take you through our strategic priorities, market performance and then the performance of each of NZME's divisions. I'll then hand over to David, who will take you through the financial results. I'll then return to share our view