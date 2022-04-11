NZME Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 11, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Barbara Joan Chapman - NZME Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, and welcome to New Zealand Media and Entertainment's Annual Shareholders Meeting. My name is Barbara Chapman, and I'm the Chairman of the NZME Board. We are very pleased to welcome you as online participants through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



Shareholders can vote and ask questions online. I'll provide you with further instructions on that as we progress through the meeting. If you encounter any issues, please refer to the virtual annual meeting online portal guide or you can phone the helpline on 0800 200 220.



I would encourage you to send through your questions as soon as you can. This will allow us to answer these questions at the appropriate time of the meeting. To ask a question, you will need to click Ask a Question within the online meeting platform, select the item of business, type in your question and click submit.



Before we formally begin, I would like to introduce you to my fellow