NZME Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



(presentation)



Welcome to the 2022 NZME Investor Day.



Barbara Joan Chapman - NZME Limited - Independent Chairman



(foreign language), and welcome to New Zealand Media and Entertainment's Investor Day for 2022. We're pleased to be able to share with you our continued transformation of NZME and the progress we have made 2 years into our 3-year strategy.



NZME, like most companies across New Zealand and indeed across the world, has experienced an extremely challenging operating environment once again in 2022. Supply chain challenges, labor shortages and inflationary pressures have resulted in overall business confidence in New Zealand falling to levels as low as had been seen in recent years.



Despite this, I'm proud of the adaptability and flexibility NZME has demonstrated in such challenging times to remain largely on track to achieve the 2023 targets that were set under our 3-year strategy. Having a very clear and targeted strategy has ensured a strong focus on the initiatives that are going to move the dial by driving growth in