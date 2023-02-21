Full Year 2022 NZME Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Kelly Gunn - NZME Limited - General Manager of Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to New Zealand Media and Entertainment's 2022 Annual Results Webcast. My name is Kelly Gunn, GM Communications at NZME. Presenting on the call today will be NZME's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Boggs; and NZME's Chief Financial Officer, David Mackrell. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to our CEO, Michael Boggs.



Michael Raymond Boggs - NZME Limited - CEO



Good morning. Thanks for joining David and I as we take you through NZME's 2022 annual results. If you're on the webcast, you will be able to follow us as we take you through the presentation pack. I'll first take you through a summary of our results. I'll then have an overview of our advertising revenue and an overview of the progress against these each of our platforms in 2022.



We do continue to see strong digital revenue growth across each of our business units, we will tell you more about that today. David will then talk you through the financial results. Following that, I'll return to