NZME Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Hello, everyone, and welcome to New Zealand Media and Entertainment's Annual Shareholder Meeting of 2023. My name is Barbara Chapman, and I'm the Chairman of the NZME Board. It's great to have many of our valued shareholders here in person today and a very warm welcome also to our online participants who're joining through our virtual meeting platform provided by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



As well as our shareholders joining us here in person today, shareholders can also vote and ask questions online. Of those who are joining us online would like to submit questions, I would encourage you to do so as soon as you can to allow us to answer them at the appropriate time during the meeting. You can do this by clicking Ask a Question within the online platform, selecting the item of business, typing your question and clicking submit. I'll provide you with further instructions on questions as we come to that part of the meeting. For those shareholders joining us online, if you have any issues, please