Oceania Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Elizabeth Mary Coutts - Oceania Healthcare Limited - Chairperson



Okay. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and fellow shareholders. Thank you very much for joining us today for the Third Annual Meeting of Oceania Healthcare Limited. I am pleased to advise that this meeting has been properly convened and that the notice of meeting duly given. There being a quorum of shareholders present, I declare the annual meeting open. I'm Liz Coutts, the Chair of Oceania Healthcare Limited. To begin, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce to you those people alongside me today. On my immediate right is Earl Gasparich, our Chief Executive Officer; alongside Earl is Patrick McCawe, a Non-Executive Director. Next to Patrick is Alan Isaac, an Independent Director; Alan is Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Alongside Alan is Dame Kerry Prendergast, an Independent Director; Dame Kerry is Chair of the Clinical and Health and Safety Committee. Next to Kerry is Sally Evans, an Independent Director; Sally is the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee