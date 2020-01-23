Half Year 2020 Oceania Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Earl Gasparich - Oceania Healthcare Limited - CEO



Well, good morning, everyone, and thanks for coming onto the call. For those of you that don't know me, my name is Earl Gasparich, and with me today is Matt Ward, our CFO. Also on the call is Brent Pattison, who's been with us for a sum total of about 4 days now. And Brent will replace Matt as CFO, when he leaves us in late March this year.



So we're pleased to bring in this presentation of our interim results for the 6 months ended 30 November, 2019, that we announced this morning. There are a number of highlights within the first half results, which I'll cover quickly before presenting an update on our strategy then an overview of our developments before handing over to Matt to present the detailed financial results.



So firstly, the financial highlights of the period, we increased our underlying net profit