Full Year 2020 Oceania Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Oceana Healthcare Limited Annual Results Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to CEO, Earl Gasparich. Please go ahead, sir.



Earl Gasparich - Oceania Healthcare Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for coming on to the call this morning. My name is Earl Gasparich, for those that I haven't met. And with me today is our CFO, Brent Pattison. We're pleased to bring you this presentation of our financial results for the year ended May 31, 2020, which were announced this morning.



This morning's agenda includes an overview of the highlights of the 2020 financial year, including the impact of COVID-19 on the business, followed by an update on our strategy, which has not changed in response to the pandemic and then an update on our developments. I'll then hand over to Brent, who will cover our financial results in more detail. At the end, we'll have time for questions.



Officially, our financial highlights. In over the last 3 months of our financial year, we navigated the most