Oceania Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 24, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Elizabeth Mary Coutts - Oceania Healthcare Limited - Independent Chairperson



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and fellow shareholders. I am Elizabeth Coutts, Chair of Oceania Healthcare. Thank you for joining us today for the fourth annual meeting of Oceania Healthcare. Today's meeting is being held online by Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and split votes. I would encourage you to send your questions through as early as possible as they will -- this will allow us to the questions at the appropriate time during the meeting.



If you have any issues with voting or asking questions, please refer to the virtual meeting guide.



I would like to start by thanking you all for your patience and flexibility. We have moved to a fully online annual meeting following the extension of the level 2.5 restrictions in Auckland last week and with the safety of our residents, our staff and our shareholders in mind.



