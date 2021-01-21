Half Year 2021 Oceania Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Oceania Healthcare 1H '21 Results Announcement Conference. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Earl Gasparich, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Earl Gasparich;Chief Executive Officer -



Hello, everyone, and thanks for coming on the call this morning. My name is Earl Gasparich as you just heard for those that don't know me. I think I know just about everyone on the call. And with me today is Brent Pattison, our CFO. And we are pleased as usual to bring you this presentation of our interim results for the 6 months ended 30 November 2020, which we have announced this morning. There are a number of key highlights of the first half results that I'll quickly cover, before presenting a brief update on our strategy and then an overview on our development. And then I'll hand the presentation over to Brent to present the detailed financial results for the period.



