Full Year 2021 Oceania Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Oceania Healthcare FY '21 Results Announcement Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Brent Pattison, the CEO of Oceania Healthcare. Please go ahead, sir.



Brent Pattison - Oceania Healthcare Limited - CEO



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Oceania's results briefing. My name is Brent Pattison, the CEO of Oceania, and I'll be joined by Kathryn Waugh, our new CFO. You'll see on the front cover of our presentation, we have led with Believe in better. And certainly, for us, this is more than a catch phrase. It signals our intent to build upon past achievements and challenge ourselves to do even better in the delivery of residents' experience, the positive impact we can make on our local communities, program growth for the business, shaping perceptions around aging and being alert to our carbon footprint as well as being a great place to work.



We are pleased to update you on the 10-month trading period to 31st March 2021. We will touch on what has been happening in the business, an