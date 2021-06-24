Oceania Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 24, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Elizabeth Coutts -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and fellow shareholders. Thank you for joining us today for the Annual Meeting of Oceania Healthcare Limited. I am pleased to advise that this meeting has been properly convened and the notice of meeting duly given. There being a quorum of shareholders present, I declare the annual meeting open.



I am Elizabeth Coutts, Chair of Oceania Healthcare. To begin, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce to you those people alongside me today. On my immediate right is Brent Pattison, our Chief Executive Officer. I would like to welcome Brent to his first annual meeting as Chief Executive.



Although Brent was only pointed to the role March 2021, he brings a great deal of experience to the role with over 10 years' experience in the aged care and retirement village sectors. We're delighted with Brent's appointment and it's great to see him continuing to execute Oceania's growth strategy.



Alongside Brent is Alan Isaac, an Independent Director; Alan is Chair of our Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. To my