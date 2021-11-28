Half Year 2022 Oceania Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Brent Pattison - Oceania Healthcare Limited - CEO



Yes. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Oceania's interim results briefing for the September results. I heard on the car radio the other day, a strap line that made me laugh, [coasty theme], better than a flat white. So on that basis, now that we conduct these briefing virtually, I hope you have a flat white reading and settle back as Kathryn and I take you through our half year results.



Oceania has delivered a solid performance for the 6 months to September 2021, despite the obvious COVID backdrop, the business has had a busy and productive first half, including delivering a 20% increase in underlying EBITDA and a 22% increase in underlying NPAT period-on-period. We've seen strong sales volume and solid resale performance. We've been undertaking lots of building with 544 units under