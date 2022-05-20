Full Year 2022 Oceania Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Oceania Healthcare FY '22 Results Announcement Conference. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brent Pattison, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Brent Pattison - Oceania Healthcare Limited - CEO



Welcome, everyone, to Oceania's results presentation for 31 March, 2022. It has been a significant dynamic and rewarding year for Oceania. And I wanted to start by congratulating our team for their outstanding efforts. We have stood shoulder to shoulder through the continued disruptions of COVID, Omicron and more variants in my high school periodic table to deliver outstanding resident experience and keep each other safe. So thank you, team. There are a bunch of highlights that Kathryn and I will touch on, and these are even more relevant as we reflect on the context of a challenging macroeconomic environment.



Turning to Slide 2. Underlying EBITDA of NZD 76.2 million is 16% up on prior corresponding period, as a result of strong sales momentum, high-quality new build form and rewards from our intentional investment