Half Year 2023 Oceania Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Oceania's interim result for the financial year 2023. It's been a busy and productive period for Oceania as we have made solid progress towards our 5-year strategic plan with further growth in our greenfield build capability, our care suite innovation, which offers current and future residents the very best of convenience and outstanding care and a premium residents.



The introduction of ambitious targets to deliver the very best and sustainable practices and observed strong resales and attractive development margins on new product delivery over this interim period.



The macroeconomic conditions here and globally have created much publicized near-term headwinds for the sector with a noticeable softening