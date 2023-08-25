Oceania Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Elizabeth Coutts -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and fellow shareholders. Thank you very much for joining us today for the Annual Meeting of Oceania Healthcare Limited. Today's meeting is being held both in person here at Park Hyatt in Auckland, but also online. The online meeting allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually online. Shareholders and proxies who are attending the online meeting have the ability to ask questions and submit votes online. I would encourage you to send your questions through as early as possible as that will allow us to answer the questions at the appropriate time during the meeting. If you have any issues with voting or asking questions, please refer to the virtual meeting guide or use the Q&A tab to ask for help and a member of the Computershare team will assist you.



I am pleased to advise that this meeting has been properly convened and the Notice of Meeting duly given. This being a quorum of shareholders present, I declare the annual meeting open.



I am Elizabeth Coutts, Chair of Oceania Healthcare. To begin with, I would like