Half Year 2019 Ooh!Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 12:01AM GMT

Brendon Jon Cook - oOh!media Limited-CEO - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm here with our CFO, Sheila Lines. And together, we will present our interim 2019 H1 results. While I appreciate that you are very interested in our commentary on the second half given our recent trading update, I will start by providing an overview of our performance during the first half. I will then discuss the trading update provided on the 16th of August and our conviction in our strategy before handing over to Sheila to walk you through the first half financials in more detail. Prior to taking questions, I will outline the company's focus in the next 6 months and current outlook.



Please go to Slide 3. oOh!media has delivered 5% growth in revenue on a pro