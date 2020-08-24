Aug 24, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the oOh!media Limited Half Year '20 Results Investor Conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brendon Cook, CEO. Please go ahead.
Brendon Jon Cook - oOh!media Limited-CEO - MD & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and apologies for further delay in the technology. Thank you for joining us today. And I'm here today with Sheila Lines, our Chief Financial Officer. And together, we will present our first half 2020 results. After Sheila and I have presented, we will take any questions which you have. If you have access to the slides, please move to Slide 3.
oOh!media, as has Out of Home globally, was significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the result of government response in limiting Out of Home audiences through the prevention of movement in normally high-traffic locations, such as CBDs, airports and train stations. This, coupled with the COVID-19-induced severe contraction of overall media spend, resulted in an
Half Year 2020 Ooh!Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 24, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...