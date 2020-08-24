Half Year 2020 Ooh!Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Brendon Jon Cook - oOh!media Limited-CEO - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and apologies for further delay in the technology. Thank you for joining us today. And I'm here today with Sheila Lines, our Chief Financial Officer. And together, we will present our first half 2020 results. After Sheila and I have presented, we will take any questions which you have. If you have access to the slides, please move to Slide 3.



oOh!media, as has Out of Home globally, was significantly impacted by COVID-19 and the result of government response in limiting Out of Home audiences through the prevention of movement in normally high-traffic locations, such as CBDs, airports and train stations. This, coupled with the COVID-19-induced severe contraction of overall media spend, resulted in an