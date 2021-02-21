Full Year 2020 Ooh!Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Cathy O'Connor, the CEO. Please go ahead.



Catherine O'Connor - oOh!media Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our presentation. I'm here today with Sheila Lines, Chief Financial Officer of oOh!media. And together, we'll take you through the full year results for oOh!media. After the presentation, Sheila and I will be happy to answer any questions that you have.



But before we start, I wanted to take this opportunity to introduce myself, as this is the first time I am presenting on behalf of the company as its new CEO. And I wanted to share with you the reasons why I've taken on this opportunity to lead the company through this next phase of its growth.



Some of you may know my background, I have had a long career in the Australian media