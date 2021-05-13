Ooh!Media Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Tony Faure - oOh!media Limited-Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I'm Tony Faure, Chair of the Board of Directors of oOh!media Limited. It's now 11:00, which is the scheduled time for the Annual General Meeting, and I'm advised that necessary quorum is present. I, therefore, have the pleasure of declaring the 2021 oOh!media Annual General Meeting open.



Due to the impact of COVID-19 and to allow for maximum shareholder participation, we're having our first-ever hybrid Annual General Meeting. We're joined by shareholders in person here in North Sydney and virtually through the online platform.



We've worked hard to ensure shareholders can fully participate in the meeting today, whether they are attending in person or virtually. If you are attending the meeting through the online platform, I recommend keeping the virtual meeting guide nearby in case you have any difficulties. This guide covers how to vote and ask questions.



Some of my fellow directors join me today in person. We have CEO and Managing Director, Cathy O