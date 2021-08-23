Half Year 2021 Ooh!Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the oOh!media Limited H1 '21 Results webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Cathy O'Connor, CEO. Please go ahead.



Catherine O'Connor - oOh!media Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I'm here today with oOh!media's Chief Financial Officer, Sheila Lines, and together, we will take you through the 2021 half year results for the company.



For today's agenda, please go to Slide 2. I'll start today with an overview of the highlights and our revenue and audience performance. Sheila will cover the financial results, and I'll return to provide some comments on our plan for growth and, of course, the current outlook.



Before we move to highlights, I'll start today by saying that this results period has coincided with my first 6 months in the CEO role. I joined the Out of Home sector back in January as I held the belief that it was the best place of