Ooh!Media Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Tony Faure - oOh!media Limited-Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I'm Tony Faure, Chair of the Board of Directors of oOh!media Limited. It is now the scheduled time for the Annual General Meeting, and I am advised the necessary quorum is present. I, therefore, have great pleasure in declaring the 2022 oOh!media Annual General Meeting open.



Much has changed that over the 8 years I've been fortunate enough to serve on the Board of Directors. We've had many challenges and opportunities, which come at us from both local and global markets that nobody would have dreamed of predicting. And yet here today, in North Sydney, on the land of the Cammeraygal people, on the Guringai tribe of the Eora nation, I am struck by the history of this area and the resilience and fortitude of their enduring custodianship.



With our launching our first reconciliation action plan in 2022, we are committed to articulating our vision for future partnerships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people throughout Australia, and to exploring tangible