Full Year 2022 oOh!media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Catherine O'Connor - oOh!media Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome. I'm here today with oOh!media's Chief Financial Officer, Chris Roberts, and together, we'll take you through the company's full year results for 2022. For today's agenda, we'll turn to slide 2. And I'll start today with an overview and some opening comments, then I'll go to the highlights and revenue performance. Chris will cover the financial results, and I'll return to take you through ways that oOh!media is leading the out-of-home market, our less maturity profile and provide some comments on the current outlook. So before we get to today's results, I'd like to start by setting context around shifts in the media marketplace that I believe are most relevant to an assessment of oOh!media as the out-of-home sector's largest and most diverse company.



Over on Slide 4. It's most pleasing to see the growth story for Alf's home continues so convincingly throughout 2022. Since joining the sector 2 years ago, I have