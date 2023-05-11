oOh!media Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Tony Faure - oOh!media Limited-Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. My name is Tony Faure, I'm the Chair of oOh!media Limited, and it is now the scheduled time for the meeting, and I'm advised that the necessary quorum is present. I therefore have pleasure in declaring the 2023 oOh!media Annual General Meeting open. I'll begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we're meeting, and I pay my respects to elders, past, present and emerging.



Today, we are joined by shareholders in person here at oOh!âs North Sydney office and virtually through the online platform and by phone. Today, I'm joined by my fellow Directors, CEO and Managing Director, Cathy O'Connor; and non-Executive Directors, Philippa Kelly, Tim Miles, Jo Pollard, Andrew Stevens and David Wiadrowski. Also here today in person is Chris Roberts, our Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary; Melissa Jones, our Joint Company Secretary; and oOh!media's external auditor, KPMG, represented by audit partner, Kiki Peterson.



Fellow