Q1 2019 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody.



First of all, yesterday, we had -- I mean, the day before yesterday, we not only have our board meeting, we had also our AGM. And in the AGM, I think, we have announced that -- it was confirmed that we are making our consecutive second dividend to the shareholders. We made a slight increase on the amount that will be given to the shareholders, and we hope that we can continue doing that