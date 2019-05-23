Q1 2019 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. First, we apologize for the odd time. We had to accommodate the hours of Ramadan in the Middle East, and I understand, it's quite early for our friends in the U.S. But okay, it is what it is.
First of all, yesterday, we had -- I mean, the day before yesterday, we not only have our board meeting, we had also our AGM. And in the AGM, I think, we have announced that -- it was confirmed that we are making our consecutive second dividend to the shareholders. We made a slight increase on the amount that will be given to the shareholders, and we hope that we can continue doing that
