Half Year 2019 Orascom Construction PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2019

Orascom Construction H1 2019 Results Conference Call. Tuesday, the 27th of August 2019.



Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on today's results call. Just to go straight to the point, we believe we had a very good quarter, Q2 2019, and it reflects actually our steady progress on focusing on performance and obtaining quality work and controlling our costs and focusing on project controls.



We have achieved almost $1.5 billion for the revenue for the first half of this year, and we have improved our EBITDA by a little bit more than 25%. And actually, we have converted our position from -- to become positive cash -- net cash from Q1 to