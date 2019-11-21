Nov 21, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Orascom Construction 9 Months 2019 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) I must advise you this conference is being recorded today, on the 21st of November 2019.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Osama Bishai. Please go ahead, sir.



Osama Anwa Bishai - Orascom Construction PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning and good afternoon. We're back again for our 9 months results.



As you can see from our announcements, we are still providing steady results every quarter. We're showing consistent performance on both our areas of focus, the MENA and the U.S. Obviously, the last quarter marked some achievements, particularly on the acquisition of additional work. We have been able that -- to add $1.3 billion of additional contracts in Egypt and in the U.S., particularly the monorail contract that we have been successfully -- we signed successfully in August. And also the U.S. continued to provide healthy backlog in -- particularly